Moon landing memories: A celebration with a Parisian couple

Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.

"Miss Backus" at the time, i.e., Jan Eagle

In Paris, after watching the landing on television with the Sahuaro High School students in our summer program in the hotel lobby, I stepped around the block to pick up dry cleaning. To my astonishment, after a week of indifferent if not contemptuous treatment for us English-speaking visitors by the French, the shopkeeper exclaimed, “You are American!” Dancing for joy, the man called to his wife, who insisted on escorting me for a mid-morning celebration into their back room. Their notion of what an American would drink on such an occasion? Warm scotch, half full in a water glass! I sipped and escaped with a memory wrapped in wonder.

Jan (Backus) Eagle

