The event gave this 17-year-old maybe my first life lesson. Of course the family was up very early in the morning to watch the event on a grainy black and white TV in rural Wisconsin.
I had graduated in May and my first real paying job was at a concrete pipe plant, we made the huge sewer and water pipes - 5-8 feet in diameter, we started at 6 a.m. in the hot muggy Wisconsin summer. Our first break was at 8:15 a.m. for a coffee and cherry fruit pie, and of course the discussion was of the landing. We all were abuzz about and then the oldest man at the plant growled, "impossible, it never happen... how could it ? .... don't you all go believe it." Well of course we all laughed it off. We were young and had the "America can do" of President Kennedy, he of course argued the opposite "how could we go all the way there to that ball in the night sky."
It was then that it hit me - a lightning bolt to the brain - he was in his late 60s, an immigrant from Germany, still with the heavy accent. It was then I thought of his life. He probably fought in the first World War and maybe the 2nd for Germany, saw balloon warfare in the first, large bombers in the second, jets and the atomic bomb. He had seen and been in the most influential half century ever, the automobile and electricity. I felt his brain was full and just could not comprehend the last impossible deed.
I really was impressed with his life and took that insight to use for my life as I have traveled the world as a photographer. "What do these people think. Can I even think like them. I'll be quiet and listen and learn from them." It was a lesson that helped shape me I think. I still remember the event to this day clearly.
Michael Stoklos