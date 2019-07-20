Moon landing memories: A thing of wonder

I remember reading with much interest all about the upcoming moon landing trip. I was worried about the astronauts, but was so excited that this might happen. The day it finally arrived, my kids and I waited around the TV set to see if we were actually going to get transmissions from the moon.
It was nearly unbelievable that this might happen but then there it was - scratchy, blurry, so spooky - but there was the space man stepping out of the module and down the ladder. There he bounced around for a bit and we heard those famous never to be forgotten words.
Now we take broadcasts from space for granted but then it was a thing of wonder to think mankind had been able to accomplish such a feat. I have since seen the broadcast many times but have never ceased to be amazed at the scientific accomplishments that have occurred in our quest to travel in space. Our society has radically changed due to the work of these scientists.
My family has been in the United States since 1640 and we have served in every war the USA has ever had. We have been pioneers in several states and occupations. One of my distant relatives, Peggy Whitson, is an astronaut and I think that is just super cool, even though I have never met her.
Bette E. Bunker Richards