Jeff and Jill Dean at the Grand Canyon on their 50th wedding anniversary.

 Hiroyoshi Yamamoto

Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.

Our new BMW motorcycle in 1969.

Jill and I were living in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 20, 1969, "glued" to our tiny television set when Neil Armstrong stepped off the LEM and onto the surface of the moon. We were overwhelmed by the significance of the event and still were last Sunday when we watched Todd Miller's new movie, "Apollo 11." It was one of those rare events in which when we remember exactly where we were and what we were doing at that moment, as I also remember the instant at Yale when I heard that JFK has been assassinated.

I was and am astonished that the United States in less than a decade and with the technology of the 1960s, could pull off a safe landing of men on the moon and then return them safely home. We cannot do that 50 years later, in 2019. And some still think the moon landing was a hoax. In many ways, the world was a better place in 1969 when great things were possible and, unlike today, most Americans thought their government was a force for good.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Dean

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

In this Series

Star readers share moon landing memories

article

Moon landing memories: Seeing the model made it more memorable

Updated article

Moon landing memories: Parents allowed a late night

Updated article

Moon landing memories: A celebration with a Parisian couple

54 updates