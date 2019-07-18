Moon landing memories: Bursting with pride

Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.
Very late at night into the early morning hours of July 20, 1969 I watched the moon landing from my apartment in Vienna, Austria. The TV was an 18 inch black and white and the reception wasn't the greatest. However, my attention was rapt as I listened and watched. When the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle landed safely and voices were still heard, I heaved a great sigh of relief. Tears came when Neil Armstrong took his "small" step onto the lunar surface.
I was overwhelmed by the achievement and bursting with pride to be an American. The goal President Kennedy had set for the US space program had been achieved! Twenty-one hours later I held my breath as the module lifted off until it had returned to command module Columbia without incident. When the astronauts splashed down safely after eight days in space, I was elated and filled with pride for the country I call home.
Ann Larrabee