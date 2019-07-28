I was 19 years old when i married my husband, Bart, in February, 1968. We flew to Connecticut to begin our life together as he began his aerospace career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford. In July, 1969, I was pregnant with our first child and nervous to be hosting a dinner for my aunts and uncles in our tiny apartment.
While waiting to eat, all of us crammed into our living room to watch Walter Cronkite of CBS as he grandly described the events of the imminent moon landing. Our black and white television was the right setting for the black, white and gray tones of the moon's surface.
Neil Armstrong's first step onto the moon had all of us captivated! Soon, Buzz Aldrin followed. All of us were transfixed, vicariously sharing each step on the dusty soft celestial body. Fortunately, dinner was also successful!
I thought then, as I do now, fifty years later, that as a new life was beginning, this was but a ..."giant leap..." towards the exploration of our vast universe.
Wendy Wertkin