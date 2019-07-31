On July 20th 1969- I started my day with the US Air Force Air Commando unit flying a combat mission in South Vietnam. I heard Airman Kronauer give his early morning welcome as a radio host said the phrase that became the title of the Robin Williams movie “Good Morning Vietnam!”
Not long after that, I heard the more famous words from Astronaut Neil Armstrong: “a small step for man..” and the realization set in that an American has just landed on the moon. The chills set in, and I still remember it today as if it just happened yesterday.
Ron Sable