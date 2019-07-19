Moon landing memories: Had to be content with listening

Moon-landing memories from Star readers
I was the youngest individual to have worked in the Manned Space Program. I was a Mechnical-Technician for Grumman Aircraft at the White Sands Manned Space Center. I worked in the test stands where the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) was tested. This is the vehicle that was used to travel between the moon and the Apollo space craft.

I was trying to get home (Las Cruces ) in time to watch the landing on the moon but didn't make it. So I listened to the landing on the radio in my car. I really wanted to see it live and probably broke a few speed limits.

David B Baker

