Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.
I watched history being made while booking two teenage boys I had arrested into the jail in Boulder City, Nevada. I was a National Park Ranger at Lake Mead National Recreation Area and had been on patrol. A radio call came in about a stolen vehicle heading my way and before I knew it, I was in pursuit. I made the stop and arrested the boys by myself. Since my wife and I lived in an isolated part of the park without television, I knew nothing about the imminent landing. It was a total surprise but a very prideful moment, standing in that jail watching Neil Armstrong make "one small step for man..."
Butch Farabee