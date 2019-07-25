I started working at Cape Kennedy on the third of June 1966. At that time I was 32 years old. I was employed by IBM and they had the contract for activation of all ground support. That was the firing rooms, cables to the launch pad, the Instrument unit on the rocket, and several labs in the Vertical Assembly Building. My job was to make sure that all activities were covered with quality inspectors verifying the work.
On the day of the landing, I was in firing room 1 watching the large TVs overhead. It was a thrill that I have never forgotten to know that I helped put the men on the moon! I was there for all of the Saturn V launches and picture of the patches are of the official launch team. They are not the same as the ones sold to tourists.
Donald Baker