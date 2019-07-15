Moon-landing memories from Star readers
I clipped newspapers for Theodore H. White (“The Making of the President” books) and maintained his information files. My last stack of newspapers was clipped in the middle of the night as the astronauts landed on the moon and took that giant leap into the future. Neil Armstrong stepped off the known world and onto a new one and kept me company as I worked away at the last batch of newspapers for Teddy that hot New York City summer night, and then I moved west to Tucson, almost as far from the centers of civilization, it seemed, as Armstrong was from the Earth.

Carmen C. Christy

