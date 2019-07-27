Moon landing memories: It wasn't really a rowdy party

T-shirt

My two girlfriends and I, all age 20, were sharing a sparsely furnished studio apartment in Seattle the summer of 1969. We were excited about the moon landing coming up, so we rented a TV for the week. A couple of friends came over to watch the landing with us on our TV. Soon after the landing I answered a knock on the door to find a police officer standing there. Our landlady had called the police because we were having a "rowdy" party upstairs. I exuberantly told the officer what was going on and how excited we were to have watched it on our rented TV. The officer was embarrassed to find out what the "party" was about.

I still have my "Fly Me To The Moon" tee shirt and can always quote July 20, 1969, as the day man landed on the moon.

Patti Jubrias

