Moon landing memories: Peace Corps volunteers watched from Malaysia

In July 1969 Jane, my wife, and I were 24 years old. We were US Peace Corps Volunteers teaching in Ipoh, Malaysia, at the newly established Polytechnic Ungku Omar. We did not own a TV but our neighbors, the Lims, had a black & white TV. We knew that as we used to go to their house to watch the Johnny Cash show.
Everyone knew about the Moon Landing and they had invited us to watch it with them and their children. Fortunately, Malaysia was a former British colony and educated people such as the Lims (he was a car salesman and she was a secretary at the Government School for the Deaf) both spoke fluent English.
We were all amazed at what we saw and the Lims along with other families in the neighborhood congratulated us on the achievement of the American astronauts. The following day at the Polytechnic all our students had also seen the moon landing and had numerous questions, many of which we could not answer.
