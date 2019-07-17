Moon landing memories: Seeing the model made it more memorable

Moon-landing memories from Star readers
I was working in the NBC News room for reporters Edwin Newman, John Palmer, Lem Tucker, Pauline Frederick, Tim Ryan, Aline Saarinen, and others.

A reporter by the name of Peter Hackas asked if I would be interested in seeing the LEM...Lunar Module Landing Craft. It was built as a representation for the television public to explain what exactly was happening as the LEM landed on the moon that July day.

Of course, I was very excited and accompanied Mr. Hackas to the studio where he explicitly told me about the LEM and what and how it would function. I even was allowed to go inside the model.

I shall never forget that day and how much more the moon landing meant as I watched it happen.

Now, many years later, I escort students to Washington, D.C. We always stop at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum where tucked away in a corner is a model of the LEM. I have the pleasure of explaining my personal story to our young people each and every year.

Nancy Stoler

