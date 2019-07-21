I was 14 years old. My family was driving from our home in Tulsa, Okla., to my grandmother's house in Richmond, Va. We were listening to the coverage of the landing on the car radio as we drove through east Tennessee. At the moment of touchdown, my father started joyously honking the horn and cars all around us, going both directions, started honking their horns too. It was so exciting and one of those moments of sharing something amazing with strangers, feeling connected to a greater vision and sense of accomplishment. We arrived at my grandmother's in time to watch the moonwalk on her small, round, black & white TV screen. Very vivid memories. I can still feel the awe and excitement!
Anne B. Parker