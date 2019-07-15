Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.
I spent nearly four years working at the NASA Manned Spacecraft Control Center near Houston. I worked on most of the missions from Gemini 5 through Apollo 8 as an IBM Systems Engineer. After the systems testing for the lunar landing mission (Apollo 11) was completed, several of us were transferred to other projects and watched the lunar landing mission coverage on TV. On the night of the landing my family and I were in the Seaview Motel in Atlantic City, New Jersey waiting for our new home to be completed.
I have had several other assignments in several other cities around the world, but I have never had work as interesting or as exciting as my years with the space program.
William Babb, SaddleBrooke