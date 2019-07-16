Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.
I watched in bed teary eyed as Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon. I was 31 and this was the culmination of a decade of work as a photojournalist for United Press International. Based in Miami, I had covered ten years of the activity at Cape Canaveral/Cape Kennedy leading up to the liftoff of Apollo 11. From the early rocket tests and launches to Wally Schirra’s sub-orbital flight in a Mercury capsule, John Glenn’s subsequent orbital flight, then project Gemini, followed by Apollo atop the giant Saturn 5 rockets. The liftoff of Apollo 11 also marked the height of my career, having made the photo that became one of the most widely published news pictures in history. I cried again watching the recent film about Apollo 11.
Hugo Wessels