As a pilot for a major corporation with interests in the space program, I had the privilege of attending several launches at Cape Kennedy including Apollo 11 on July 16, 1969.
On the flight home, July 20th, we made a stop at Atlanta's Fulton County Airport and had, for the benefit of our passengers, a radio tuned to a station reporting on the progress of the lunar landing. Incredibly their descent to the lunar surface occurred just as we were on final approach to runway 26. We touched down within seconds of Apollo 11 on the surface of the moon. As we taxied in we could hear Neil Armstrong say, "Houston, Tranquility Base here, The Eagle has landed."
That evening the TV was on and we anxiously awaited the first steps of a man on a world other than our own. I woke the kids and told them they had to come down and watch this historic event. I know they were sleepy but they couldn't miss out on this. They sat on the floor rubbing their eyes but didn't miss a thing.
James Kraushaar