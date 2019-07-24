I was one month shy of my 15th birthday the night Neil Armstrong was the first human to walk on the moon. My parents woke me during the night and to me come down and watch. Maybe I just wanted to go back to sleep or maybe I was born a natural left wing radical, but I addressed Mom, Dad and brother and announced that if we as humans could not solve the problems of this earth, why would we want to start them all over again in another sphere. I then turned and went back to bed. I feel somewhat justified in my proclamation.
To my knowledge, none of information we gleaned from our lunar exploration has yielded results that improved my life or yours. At the same time, the earth remains a place that is consumed with hunger, poverty, trash/pollution, racism/prejudice and greed. Global warming looms as the final solution. I hope I'm wrong and we can come together for the good of all. However, given the current political climate, I'm not sure we can.
J. Tom Suhrheinrich