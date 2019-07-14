Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.
I was on a day watch with the Naval Security Group Activity in Kamiseya Japan. I was lucky enough to have walked into the office with paperwork to be processed when the moon landing was taking place. I was invited to stay and watch the landing, being broadcast by a local Japanese TV station, by our officer in charge. As an E3 and being on board for less than a month, I thought I was pretty lucky to be there alongside officers and chiefs watching as history was being made. It is a moment in time I have never forgotten and never will.
Jim Homan