Moon landing memories: Watched from the wilds with grandfather

I watched the Moon landing on color TV in the wilds of the Adirondack mountains with my Grandfather, who was born before human flight, electricity, radio or television.
We had a telescope set up on the porch to see if we could follow the landing in person, but of course that was impossible.
Watching my Grandfather’s reaction to not only the landing, but the technology that allowed us to watch it live, was the most amazing part of the event, as I contemplated the events and achievements he had seen during his lifetime.
Years later I had the opportunity to direct Neil Armstrong in a film about the Wright Brothers, and when I related the story to him during a break in filming, he was clearly moved.
It’s hard to believe that a species capable of dreaming of, and achieving such feats still struggles with so many destructive primitive impulses.