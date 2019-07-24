In the summer of 1969, I was at ROTC summer camp at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, training to be an army officer. We were finally given a weekend pass, and four of us cadets rented a room at a seedy motel with an old black and white TV. We watched the moon landing while drinking beer and eating chicken. We stood up and saluted as Neil Armstrong took "one giant leap for mankind." It is a memory I have never forgotten while serving my country during a twenty-eight year military career.
Lt. Col. (Ret) Robert Matte Jr.