LTC Robert Matte Jr.

In the summer of 1969, I was at ROTC summer camp at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, training to be an army officer. We were finally given a weekend pass, and four of us cadets rented a room at a seedy motel with an old black and white TV. We watched the moon landing while drinking beer and eating chicken. We stood up and saluted as Neil Armstrong took "one giant leap for mankind." It is a memory I have never forgotten while serving my country during a twenty-eight year military career.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lt. Col. (Ret) Robert Matte Jr.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

In this Series

Star readers share moon landing memories

article

Moon landing memories: Watched during Boy Scout Jamboree

article

Moon landing memories: Shared a moment with John Glenn

article

Moon landing memories: The kids couldn't miss this

54 updates