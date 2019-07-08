Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.

I was in college studying nursing and working at a nursing home (as they were called way back then). I was taking care of Emma Andrews. She was born in 1864 (Wow, at the end of the Civil War). She did not believe we could land on the moon. I took a portable TV out to the nursing home that day and we both watched the landing on the moon.

Imagine all she had seen: Horse to horse and buggy to horseless carriage to airplane to jet to moon landing. No other generation or person I know would ever experience something like that. She was amazed and talked about it until the day she died. I miss her and I miss those days. What a thrill.

Of course, I must add that in 1961 I watched Alan Shepard go up in space. My ninth grade teacher brought in her TV so we could all watch. Wow!

