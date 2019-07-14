Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.

Rocketship Glass (front & back). Made by Owens-Illinois, Toledo, OH

In July 1969 I had just turned 19 and landed my dream secretarial job at Owens-Illinois, one of Toledo OH's largest companies. The downtown office building had a cafeteria and employee lounge with a large console TV. On the 20th I'm sure I exceeded my 45-minute lunch break when I joined a crowd of other employees in that lounge to witness history being made on the moon. I marveled at NASA's accomplishment with a great sense of pride as an American. A short time later O-I's glass division produced a commemorative "rocketship" glass which I still have as a keepsake.

Andrea Homan

