Facing an eviction hearing? Get prepared.

Tips before going to Justice Court:

As early as possible — ideally before your landlord even files for the eviction — talk to your landlord. Try to come to payment agreement and get the eviction dismissed.

If the eviction proceeds, show up to your eviction hearing.

Don't be late for your hearing. Tenants running late can call justice court at 520-724-3171 to advise the judge of their delay. But it's up to the judge whether to delay the proceedings, said Micci Tilton, deputy court administrator.

Bring any receipts or supporting documentation to your initial hearing; you may not get another chance to show evidence to the judge. If you lose and file an appeal, you can usually only argue points that you already made in the initial hearing or trial, if you had one. So be assertive, even if you have to say to the judge, "I need this on the record for my appeal." Before your hearing, consider filing a written answer with the court (you can get a fee waiver) so all your arguments are already in the court record.

The first thing the judge will ask is whether you agree you haven't paid rent, and whether you agree with the amount the landlord says you owe. If you say you haven't paid rent, you will almost certainly get evicted. So if you have a reason why you should not be evicted, don't answer by saying you didn’t pay rent. Answer with crucial facts, such as that you tried to pay and the landlord would not accept it, or that you disagree with the amount owed.

Stick to points that are relevant to your case that highlight a dispute over the facts presented by the landlord. Don't focus on the personal circumstances leading to a missed payment; a judge's sympathy doesn't change the legal facts of the case. "The sad truth is, nobody cares if you lost your job, nobody cares if you were robbed," said housing attorney James Daube. "If you can’t pay the rent, you don’t have case."