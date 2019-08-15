Good news for those who frequently travel north: The widening of Interstate 10 to six lanes between Tucson and Phoenix is one step closer to completion, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
A 4-mile stretch of I-10 in Casa Grande is now three lanes in each direction, moving the Arizona Department of Transportation a little closer to its goal of eventually expanding the interstate to six lanes between the two cities, the department said in a press release.
ADOT also said I-10 widening between Eloy and Picacho is also nearing completion, which will also include a new interchange with Arizona 87 and a new dust detection zone.
A 23-mile stretch of I-10 crossing the Gila River Indian Community, between Casa Grande and Queen Creek Road, will soon be the only stretch of the interstate that is only two-lanes-wide in each direction.
In November 2018, ADOT, the Maricopa Association of Governments and the Gila River Indian Community agreed to an 18-month study of the 23-mile corridor that’s in need of some improvements, including the Gila River Bridge built in the 1960s.
ADOT said earlier this year that the I-10 Casa Grande to Phoenix corridor study is on a fast track to be completed so the next steps can be taken toward construction, according to Star archives.