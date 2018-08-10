The Tower, One South Church Ave., reflected in the TEP Headquarters Building windows during a monsoon sunset downtown Tucson on August 8, 2018.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

More rain should be coming our way, Tucson.

After some late showers on Thursday, another round of rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Tucson may see gusty winds and heavy rainfall. 

But enjoy the sub 100-degree weather while you can. Starting Monday, Tucson is expected to climb into the triple digits again. 

High: 94

Low: 75 

Currently

Clear, 70
Wind 0 MPH SE, 86% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
Precip. last hour 0.00 in, today 0.01 in
No lightning strikes today

Today

7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 72.0
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 6% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 74.3
Wind 3 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 76.4
Wind 3 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 81.4
Wind 4 MPH SW, 3% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 5
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.3
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 2% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.9
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.6
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 9
2 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 90.6
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 35% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 91.2
Wind 6 MPH NW, 38% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 91.3
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 34% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.1
Wind 8 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.5
Wind 9 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.2
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.2
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 83.4
Wind 8 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 80.1
Wind 8 MPH NE, 32% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 79.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 38% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0

Saturday

12 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 78.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 32% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.7
Wind 6 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.1
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 76.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 75.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 75.3
Wind 4 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 76.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.0
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 87.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 89.9
Wind 4 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.8
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 92.8
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 93.2
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.5
Wind 8 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.7
Wind 8 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 90.5
Wind 9 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles