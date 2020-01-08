More snow expected on Mt. Lemmon Thursday night

Mt. Lemmon is expected to get more snow Thursday night as a brief winter storm passes through Southern Arizona.

The storm is expected to bring rain to Tucson and another 3 to 7 inches of snow to the Catalinas, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts will pick up Thursday afternoon, with the onset of rain and snow expected around 5 p.m., said Emily Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. After some scattered showers Friday morning, the storm will head east and leave the area within 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, Mt. Lemmon still had about 6 inches of snow on the ground at its highest point, Carpenter said, with about 4 inches of snow lower on the Catalinas like Willow Canyon, which is at 7,000 feet elevation.

A winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on Mt. Lemmon the last weekend of 2019.

Meteorologists are expecting freezing temperatures Saturday morning but by Sunday, temperatures will be back in the mid-60s, Carpenter said.

Carpenter said it’s typical for one storm to come in and cool the area down for a couple days.