More than 1,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Tucson area; 70 known deaths in Pima County

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County topped 1,000 Thursday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 5,769, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday morning in its daily tally.
The state said 249 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19.
Across Pima County, 1,026 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 53 cases from the day before.
Among the 1,026 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 294 people ages 65 and older;
• 149 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 200 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 357 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 21 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for five coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 70 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 58,697 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 9 percent of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
There are now 249 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona. Those include:
• 187 people 65 years old and older;
• 38 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 17 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 7 people between 20 and 44 years old.
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 5,769, is an increase of 301 cases from Wednesday's count, the state said.
