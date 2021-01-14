More than 2,000 K-12 staffers in Tucson anticipated to get vaccinated next week

School employees in Tucson should be able to start getting the COVID-19 vaccine next week, but because of limited supply, schools and districts will have to prioritize who goes first.

Tucson Unified will prioritize 3,100 employees who are already working in person, including in-person special-education teachers and staff workers, custodians, bus drivers, food service employees and staffers in the Early Learning Centers.

Of that group, the district will prioritize 970 in-person employees who are ages 65 and over. They will get access to an appointment for the vaccine in order of age starting with the oldest.

“These employees, more than any other employee in our district, have answered that call of being physically present on our campuses and providing direct services to students in our classrooms, in our cafeterias and our buses and in our front offices,” said Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo. “I just think that there is no better way for us to acknowledge that hard work and that sacrifice than moving them to the front of the line.”

Tucson’s largest school district will get 780 vaccines next week for employees getting vaccinated from Jan. 20-24. That is nearly 10% of TUSD’s 8,000 employees.

Trujillo says he’ll get the vaccine after all his employees who want it have had the opportunity.

“It’s important that every single teacher, every single custodian, every single principal, every single employee that we have working on our campuses or set to return at some point to our campuses — they need to be taken care of first,” he said. “So, when I see that our workforce has had the opportunity, I’ll definitely get the vaccine — last.”