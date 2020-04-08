More than 2,700 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Arizona

Confirmed coronavirus cases across the state now sit at 2,726, Arizona health officials said Wednesday.

There have been 80 known coronavirus deaths statewide, with 16 in Pima County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Cases in Pima County have surpassed 450, with 464 cases confirmed.

According to the Pima County Health Department's website on Tuesday, the first 415 cases include five patients between the ages of zero and 19 years old, 140 patients between 20 and 44 years old, 92 patients between 45 and 54 years old, 52 patients between 55 and 64 years old, and 121 patients ages 65 and up. The ages of five patients are unknown.

As of Sunday, 81 patients had been hospitalized at some point and 28 had been in the ICU.

No further details had been released Wednesday morning about the newly reported cases.

Across Arizona, 34,564 people have been tested for coronavirus. There have been 4,617 tests in Pima County.

