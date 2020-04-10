More than 3,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona; 543 cases in Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide has increased to 3,112, Arizona health officials said Friday.

There have been 97 known coronavirus deaths across Arizona, with 26 in Pima County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The department reported 543 confirmed cases in Pima County. Across the county, 4,944 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 37,734 tests across the state.

The confirmed Pima County cases include seven patients under the age of 20 years old, 181 people between 20 and 44 years old, 114 people between 45 and 54 years old, 71 people between 55 and 64 years old, and 165 people ages 65 years old and up. The ages of five people are unknown.

As of Wednesday, the Pima County Health Department said that 97 people have been hospitalized at some point and 32 have been admitted to the intensive care unit.

