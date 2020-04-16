More than 4,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona; 760 in Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 4,234, Arizona health officials said Thursday.

The number is up from Wednesday's count of 3,962.

In Pima County, 760 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, up from 700 on Wednesday. There have been 37 known coronavirus deaths in the county.

In Arizona, there have been 150 known deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The reported deaths include 107 people ages 65 years and older, 24 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 14 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and five people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.

The 760 confirmed cases in Pima County include eleven people under the age of 20 years old, 252 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 147 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 115 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 230 people are ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown.

On Sunday, the state health department released more information on the locations of confirmed coronavirus cases, though officials say the data should be "cautiously" interpreted. The department's map, which is organized by ZIP code, can be found here.