More than 400 unvaccinated Pima County employees face termination

Some ideas, she said, include improving probation services to dwindle the jail’s population in attempts to minimize the impact of a loss of corrections officers.

“We have already started convening a working group ... so that we can all come together and have conversations about what it is we need to do,” Lesher said. “If we can get folks out of the jail because of probation opportunities, or they're people that don't need to go immediately into jail, how do we accommodate that so that we can get the jail population down in order to deal with fewer corrections officers?”

The Board of Supervisors will give the final say on the vaccine mandate on Dec. 7 and could reject or modify the rules laid out by county administration.

Supervisor Rex Scott, who initially opposed a vaccine mandate for all county employees, said he supports the version that limits the mandate to certain workers.

“I initially said that I did not want to look at suspension or termination as an option. But when we directed (the county administrator) to come back to us with a plan to encourage vaccinations, that was the first time that somebody had introduced to us the concept of vulnerable populations,” he said. “That caused me to think really deeply about what it meant to be one of those people in one of those populations.”

