More than 50% of Tucson COVID-19 deaths have been in nursing homes

If Jesus Medina had a chance to speak with his aunt one last time, he would simply say, “I’m sorry.”

Yolanda Cervantez, 63, was only supposed to be at Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehabilitation for a couple of months to recover from hip surgery.

It was there that she contracted the coronavirus. She died of complications related to COVID-19 on April 2.

“I’m sorry for letting her down. I wasn’t there when she needed me most,” Medina said. “She would have been fine if I would have brought her home to my house.”

Cervantez is one of 38 long-term care residents to die from the coronavirus in Pima County as of Thursday, representing more than half of the county’s known deaths related to COVID-19, according to an analysis of data obtained by the Arizona Daily Star.

With at least 58 residents and 36 staff members testing positive for the virus as of Friday, Sapphire accounts for about a third of Pima County’s known cases at long-term care facilities. While the facility confirmed those numbers, it has not disclosed how many people have died there of the virus.

The Star spoke with family members of those who have lived at Sapphire and looked at its past state and federal evaluations, which show it is the most-cited nursing home for deficiencies related to care and emergency prevention in Tucson city limits over the last three years.

In response to the growing numbers of cases and to prevent further spread inside the home, Sapphire spokeswoman Jeanine L’Ecuyer told the Star on Saturday that the facility is no longer accepting new patients based on recommendations by the county and state health departments. They are also screening staff members as they come into the building.