More than 90% of Tucson families eligible for new child tax credit, study says

An estimated 91% of Tucson's families with children 17 and younger are eligible for the latest federal child tax credit, a study says. The monthly payments should show up in people's bank accounts starting Thursday, July 15.

Tucson is ranked as one of the top 10 cities nationwide when it comes to the proportion of families with children that will receive benefits from the latest federal coronavirus relief package, the LendingTree study says. The study focused on the 100 largest cities nationwide.

This latest effort, known as the American Rescue Plan, will provide up to $3,600 annually per child to qualifying families with kids younger than 6. Families with kids between ages 6 and 17 will receive up to $3,000 per child.

Payments go

out on the 15th

Payments will not be provided in a lump sum. Half of the money will be apportioned in monthly payments through the end of 2021. Eligible families can claim the other half when they file their 2021 taxes next year.

The money will be sent out on the 15th of each month for the rest of the year.

The payments are part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Biden signed into law in March.