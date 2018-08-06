Multiple agencies assisted a hiker in Madera Canyon on Sunday.

 Green Valley Fire District

Multiple agencies, in and out of Pima County, assisted more than 20 hikers throughout the weekend due to the blazing summer heat.

On Facebook, Rural Metro Fire said that with the help of the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, the agencies assisted several hikers in the Sabino Canyon area.

"All agencies have been working together treating patients from heat stress and even heat exhaustion," Rural Metro Fire wrote on Facebook.

While responding to initial calls for dehydrated hikers, agencies ended up finding more hikers in need of assistance. 

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the public to use caution or simply stay indoors during the hottest part of the day," the Pima County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo, the sheriff's department helped assist 23 hikers over the weekend.

In addition to the Sabino Canyon rescues, the Green Valley Fire District and the Tubac Fire District assisted an overheated hiker in Madera Canyon yesterday. 

In a Tweet, Green Valley Fire said it took close to five hours to assist the  hiker. Fire officials also worked with Coronado National Forest officials, border agents, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department to help the hiker. 

Temperatures were so high this weekend that many areas in southern Arizona were put under an excessive heat watch by the National Weather Service beginning Sunday

The high temperature in the Tucson area on Sunday was 107 degrees. An excessive heat warning is also issued today for the Tucson area.

Need some hiking tips? 

