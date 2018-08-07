More than 6,000 people were without power in Tucson's southwest side today, according to Tucson Electric Power's outage map.
More than 5,000 people are still currently without power.
There are currently three different outages in close range from one another. They stretch north of West San Xavier Road to West Irvington Road, in between South Sorrel Lane and South Calle Santa Cruz.
Each of the outages began shortly after 11 a.m. and were caused by suspected equipment damage.
The outage map shows that the estimated time for restoration is 6 p.m.