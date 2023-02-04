The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight camps, and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.
Our 2023 fundraising kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with an envelope in the Star that you can use to make a donation.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year. We do not share or sell our donor information.
Recent donations include:
Martha Adair, $200.
Arnold Adler, $100.
Jack Alexander, $200.
Susan Bacal, in memory of Martin Bacal, $50.
Linza Bethea, $20.
Louise Bidwell, $300.
Jay and Diana Caldwell, $500.
Karen Chadwell, $225.
Ted Cordery, $100.
Gary Darling, $1,500.
Larry Dickey, in memory of Randee Mur Dickey, $200.
William Duggan Jr., $100.
John Dunlop, $150.
David G. Findlay, in memory of George Washington Good, $200.
Finnish American Club of Tucson, $50.
Roberta Hanson Frank Sciannella, $200.
Patricia Frannea, $100.
Linda and Luis Gallimore, $70.
Steven Gibson, $100.
Elizabeth Kanter Groskind, $850.
Holly Hall, $400.
Stephen Harnden, $100.
James Harrison, $200.
Marian Hill, $100.
Mary Hughes, $800.
Michael Hyatt, $100.
Michael and Robin Sue Kaiserman, $250.
Mary Keane, $150.
Kathleen Klein, in memory of Don Lewis, $30.
Dieter George Krausser, $2,000.
Robert Lebby, $100.
Martin Lenzin,i $100.
Peter Loiselle, $100.
Jody Mallie, $10.
Dr. Wade and June McLean, in honor of Dr. Scott Foster, $400.
Barbara Miller, $157.50.
Dennis Mulligan, $800.
Connie Nine, $500.
Marc and Nancy Pearlman, $300.
Sylvia Pozarnsky and Tom Riley, $200.
Gayle Prather, $400.
Rosalic Randall, $60.
Mike and Fern Reny, $175.
Evelyn Richards, $200.
Thomas Riffle, in honor of Boy Scouts of America, $100.
Stephen and Ruth Russell, $200.
Martin Schiff, in memory of G.W. Good, $100.
Eric Seedorff, $100.
Stephen Shawl, $100.
Mary Virginia Simpson, $100.
Byron Snyder, $50.
Eric Stern, $100.
Ken Tracey, $100.
Robert and Ann Vessella, $200.
Douglas Williams, $300.
Mark Zimmer, $25.