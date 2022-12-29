More thank you’s for helping us send kids to camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.
This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. So far, we’ve received 993 donations totaling $163,204 and helped pay for 387 local boys and girls to go to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year. We do not share or sell our donor information.
Recent donations include:
Eva Bacal, $250.
Linza Bethea, $40.
George Campbell and Debbie Kornmiller, $1,000.
Lynne Davies and Flip Dauenhauer, in memory of George Good, $50.
Patrick Donovan, $500.
Warren Essig, $175.
Susan Evans, $50.
Frances Foy, $100.
Robert Gagnon, $50.
Brian and Evelyn Gooch, $100.
Sue Hill, in memory of my partner for life, Garrett, and my family, $100.
Mindy and Fred Hirsch, $60.
Joseph Kane, $250.
Susan Kettlewell, $500.
Elizabeth Kinslinger, $50.
Barbara Knight, $100. Jerry Lapin, in memory of George Good, $1,000.
Stephen and Sharon Lew, in memory of our parents, $200.
Howard Lilley, $150.
Jody Mallie, $20.
Susan Manlove,$200.
Judith McDonald, $100.
Martha Mecom, $100.
Paul Miles, $100.
John Payne, $50.
Ross and Barb Phelps, $200.
Shelley Rench, $400.
Ellen Shenkarow, $200.
Byron Snyder, $100.
Stephen Thomas, $200.