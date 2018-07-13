One of the visual pleasures of the monsoon season in Tucson is the beauty of white-fluff clouds that form in the morning — hours before they darken to gray and sometimes bring rain.
The morning cloud show often forms first over the Catalina Mountains and other ranges around the city.
Good views of the airborne moisture are possible from almost anywhere in the Tucson area. For a look from an elevated site, some people drive up "A" Mountain west of the city or walk up nearby Tumamoc Hill.
Vista points along the Catalina Highway northeast of Tucson offer a perspective of monsoon clouds building up over the mountains as well as an overall view of the Tucson Valley.
Be aware of lightning, wind and flash-flooding dangers when the clouds produce storm cells and bring rain.