Most Pima County employees still working from office amid coronavirus outbreak

As people around the state and country are being told to stay home as much as possible, most Pima County employees are still working from the office.
According to Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, about 90% of 7,000 county employees are still going to work every day. Many of those employees — approximately 70% — are considered to be essential.
“All you have to do is look at the employees in the Sheriff’s Department, Transportation, Flood Control, Wastewater — they’re all pretty essential and there’s a very large number of them,” Huckelberry said.
The story is different for city of Tucson employees, with many of them working remotely if possible, officials said.
Last week, the county set a new telecommuting option for certain employees affected by the coronavirus outbreak. In order to qualify for telecommuting, county employees must have the necessary technology to allow them to work from home, be over 65 years old or have a compromising medical condition, have a child that is impacted by school closures or have a household family member who is at higher risk of contracting the virus.
Employees who fall under one or more of these categories can apply for telecommuting for no more than 30 days.
Any other employee who is experiencing mild symptoms but doesn’t need to seek medical treatment or who has returned from travel in an area with confirmed cases can apply for up to 14 days of telecommuting. If symptoms worsen, Huckelberry said, the person must seek medical care and take pandemic outbreak leave until they recover.
The pandemic leave policy indicates that any employee exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be required to stay out for 14 days based on the advice of the County’s Chief Medical Officer. The policy also provides up to 80 hours, or two weeks, of advanced sick leave to employees who have already used all of their time off. Employees who need to take advantage of the policy would need to repay the hours with future earned leave.
The Arizona Daily Star received several claims stating that nonessential county employees were being told by their supervisors to come to work and that they couldn’t telecommute.
When asked about these complaints, Huckelberry said supervisors and department heads would decide whether or not the employee was eligible for telecommuting.
“If they are truly nonessential, there is nothing that would prohibit them from taking vacation leave if they believe they are at risk,” he said.
Michele Garsha, AFSCME union chair for Pima County employees, said she hadn’t received any complaints from union employees regarding the telecommuting policy. The employees are concerned, however, about the pandemic outbreak leave policy, which was put into place before Arizona school closures were extended.
“Schools are closed until April 10 and the leave only covers two weeks,” Garsha said. “So, you can imagine, employees are concerned about the uncovered time frame. Also, they wonder what happens if they use the two weeks now, to flatten the curve, and then what happens if they get sick.”
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop, Huckleberry said the county will change the leave and telecommuting policies as necessary. Even if the state issued a lockdown, Huckelberry said that essential personnel — 70% of all county employees — would still be required to work.
“One of the concerns is there may be people who want to stay home and get paid to stay home, and I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said.
On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a list of “essential services” in case he issues a stay-at-home order because of COVID-19. Many Pima County departments would fall under these categories.
Huckleberry also said precautions are being taken in each department to ensure employees are protected, including maintaining a six-foot distance from others and supplying enough soap and hand sanitizer.
For the city of Tucson, its nearly 5,000 employees have been encouraged — but not required — to work remotely, according to City Manager Michael Ortega, who added he doesn’t have an estimate of how many employees have done so, but that every department has some aspect of telecommunicating.
Ortega said the city will be testing out its work-from-home capabilities this week, with the goal of making sure everything works, not just from an infrastructure standpoint but also in a way that can continue to provide city services at the same level. He said city officials hope to make any tweaks to procedures, policies and infrastructure by the end of the week.
The ultimate goal, Ortega said, is to keep as many city employees away from their offices as possible, encouraging them to do their work in remote locations. He did not have an estimate of how many employees are considered essential, but he thinks about two-thirds of city employees will be able to work remotely.
“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times,” he said. “We’re all trying to figure out the next steps. The services we provide are important to the community and we need to continue to provide them regardless of the environment we’re in.”
