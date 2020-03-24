Most Pima County employees still working from office amid coronavirus outbreak

As people around the state and country are being told to stay home as much as possible, most Pima County employees are still working from the office.

According to Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, about 90% of 7,000 county employees are still going to work every day. Many of those employees — approximately 70% — are considered to be essential.

“All you have to do is look at the employees in the Sheriff’s Department, Transportation, Flood Control, Wastewater — they’re all pretty essential and there’s a very large number of them,” Huckelberry said.

The story is different for city of Tucson employees, with many of them working remotely if possible, officials said.

Last week, the county set a new telecommuting option for certain employees affected by the coronavirus outbreak. In order to qualify for telecommuting, county employees must have the necessary technology to allow them to work from home, be over 65 years old or have a compromising medical condition, have a child that is impacted by school closures or have a household family member who is at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Employees who fall under one or more of these categories can apply for telecommuting for no more than 30 days.

Any other employee who is experiencing mild symptoms but doesn’t need to seek medical treatment or who has returned from travel in an area with confirmed cases can apply for up to 14 days of telecommuting. If symptoms worsen, Huckelberry said, the person must seek medical care and take pandemic outbreak leave until they recover.