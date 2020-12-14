Most Tucson-area public schools to close in-person learning after holiday break

Most Tucson K-12 students will be starting their second semester completely online, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral out of control across Pima County.

Amphitheater is the latest Tucson-area school district to announce closing in-person classes for remote learning next semester, citing the steep rise in COVID cases throughout the county.

“We have learned that we have reached a tipping point where hybrid may no longer be the best option,” Superintendent Todd Jaeger wrote in a letter to families on Dec. 12.

The Pima County Health Department told schools on Dec. 11 to consider suspending in-person instruction as the coronavirus moves into substantial community spread.

The three Arizona Department of Health Services metrics measuring the severity of the virus moved into substantial spread last week — number of cases per 100,000; the COVID-19 test positivity rate; and COVID-like symptoms seen in hospitals.

Local health officials expect that to continue this week, moving those metrics into the red this Thursday, the last day before winter break.

Amphitheater will continue hybrid teaching this week and will move to the “Remote by Necessity” model when school resumes for the second semester on Jan. 4.

Tanque Verde School District, on Tucson’s east side, discontinued their in-person instruction Monday, after a special board meeting over the weekend.

Like most local school districts, Tanque Verde will continue to offer limited in-person services for students who need it.