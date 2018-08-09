The University of Arizona received some praise in Princeton Review’s latest college guidebook, “The 384 Best Colleges: 2019 Edition” published Monday.
The schools are not ranked overall, but the Review lists the top 20 colleges for each of the 62 ranking categories. Additionally, schools are awarded ratings (from a low of 60 to a high of 99) in a host of other categories.
In the top 20 rankings, the UA was among the best in health services for students, earning the No. 4 slot overall. The school was also ranked highly — 14th — when it came to the popularity of college sports.
Students, however, were dissatisfied overall with the UA’s financial aid packages, earning it the 19th spot in the category of “financial aid not so great.”
When it came to numerical ratings, the school scored high in student happiness on campus, the college’s “green” initiatives and competitiveness in admissions. It received a 78 rating (out of 99) for its overall academics, a four-point increase from last year’s Review.
The ratings and rankings published in the book and online are based on 84 survey questions to 138,000 college students. The Massachusetts-based education services company that publishes the guide is known for its test preparation courses, books and various student resources.
Students used a five-point scale ranging from “very satisfied” to “very dissatisfied” and open ended questions to provide feedback on their campuses.
College profiles are generated from the results, then students are asked to give feedback on the accuracy of their school’s profile. At least 80 percent of students found the profiles to be accurate.
Arizona State University’s student radio was ranked No. 4 in the guide. ASU did not make it onto any other ranked lists. Nor did Northern Arizona University.
“The University of Arizona’s consistently excellent standing in the Princeton Review survey highlights our student experience as one of the best in the country,” said UA President Robert C. Robbins in a prepared statement. “We are focused on being a student-centric university that provides not only a world-class education but also an inclusive and enjoyable learning experience. ”
Students seem to agree.
The UA is “committed to providing the most productive and inclusive learning environment for all of its students,” said one surveyed student.
“You truly never feel alone here,” another said. “There are always other students who are willing to help you.”
UA students also cited Tucson’s growing downtown, hiking scene, sunny days and good food as reasons to like attending school here.
Robbins will begin his second year as president with the fall semester, which begins Aug. 20.