Mostly anonymous group asks Arizona court to void elections, install it in office

Only one name is disclosed: Rayana B. Eldan, who lists herself as the “representative voice’’ for the legal filing. The only contact is an email address.

The only response to an email to Eldan in turn referred questions to an email account operated by Daniel Wood, who was a Republican candidate for Congress last year. He did not immediately respond to questions.

But Eldan, in her filing, did tell the justices that if they take up the case the names will have to be disclosed, though she requested that other personal information such as addresses and birth dates remain off limits to public view.

One thing the lawsuit does not seek is a reversal of the state’s 11 electoral votes going to Joe Biden. That likely is beyond the reach of Arizona courts.

Meanwhile, at Senate audit

Legal battles still could be in the offing on other fronts, as the state Senate was moving Monday to issue subpoenas for the five Maricopa County supervisors and a top county election official, demanding that they produce certain passwords for counting equipment used in 2020 at voting centers.