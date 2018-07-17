A woman and her two children were injured in a serious single-vehicle car crash Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Police say the car hit a fire hydrant before crashing into a street light after the woman lost control near Valencia Road and Plumer Avenue, shortly before 6:40 p.m.
The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman. Her infant was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and her toddler suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
The serious-injury crash has shut down a stretch of Valencia Road from Plumer Avenue and Tucson Boulevard for the next several hours.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the car crash, Dugan said.
No further information has been released.