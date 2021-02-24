Mother of slain University of Arizona student says family is touched by community support

The mother of a University of Arizona sophomore shot and killed on campus says Tucson has showered the family with kindness since the tragedy.

“Our family would like to express our gratitude to the community for its outpouring of support,” said Natasha Keys, whose son Forrest Keys was shot in a UA parking garage late Saturday.

“Although Forrest was only here in Tucson for a short time, he developed such strong friendships with so many people. Everywhere he went, he brought with him a big smile and a strong presence.

“His love and energy will forever be missed and live on in our hearts forever,” she said in an email to the Arizona Daily Star.

The family relocated from Pennsylvania to Tucson when Forrest Keys decided to attend the UA.

His mother asked for privacy while loved ones mourn their loss.

Forrest Keys was a member of the UA chapter of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, which was planning to hold a socially distanced candlelight vigil on campus in his honor Friday.

But UA officials balked at the plan amid fears it might draw a big crowd, an organizer said.