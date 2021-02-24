Mother of slain University of Arizona student says family is touched by community support

The mother of a University of Arizona sophomore shot and killed on campus says Tucson has showered the family with kindness since the tragedy.
“Our family would like to express our gratitude to the community for its outpouring of support,” said Natasha Keys, whose son Forrest Keys was shot in a UA parking garage late Saturday.
“Although Forrest was only here in Tucson for a short time, he developed such strong friendships with so many people. Everywhere he went, he brought with him a big smile and a strong presence.
“His love and energy will forever be missed and live on in our hearts forever,” she said in an email to the Arizona Daily Star.
The family relocated from Pennsylvania to Tucson when Forrest Keys decided to attend the UA.
His mother asked for privacy while loved ones mourn their loss.
Forrest Keys was a member of the UA chapter of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, which was planning to hold a socially distanced candlelight vigil on campus in his honor Friday.
But UA officials balked at the plan amid fears it might draw a big crowd, an organizer said.
“Due to concerns about large gatherings, COVID-19 and a potential threat to the vaccination pod, the university and I mutually decided to cancel plans for the vigil,” UA student Ian Tisdale said in a social-media post.
He said he expected some sort of memorial would happen at a future time.
Forrest Keyes “was a light in the lives of so many who knew him,” Tisdale wrote. “He deserves honor, accountability, justice and respect.”
Meanwhile, the Tucson Police Department continues its search for those who shot Keys from an older red or maroon Cadillac sedan, which was captured on a parking garage security camera.
“There is no news yet. Detectives are working the case and trying to see if we have any leads,” said police spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas.
