You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorcycle crash closes eastbound Speedway near Campbell Avenue

Motorcycle crash closes eastbound Speedway near Campbell Avenue

Sgt. Pete Dugan

A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday morning, officials say.

The crash happened on East Speedway near North Olsen Avenue. Eastbound Speedway is currently closed near North Campbell Avenue. 

The crash involved a passenger car, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. The driver remained on scene.

No further information has been released. Drivers should avoid the area.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News