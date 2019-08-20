A motorcycle crash closed the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Kolb Road in Tucson's east side.
The motorcycle driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman. The crash involved the motorcycle and a passenger car.
The intersection will be shut down or restricted for several hours as traffic unit detectives investigate the incident, Dugan said.
The department is asking drivers to find alternate routes around the area.
No other information was available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.