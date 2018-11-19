Renegade Classics Tucson motorcycle shop is holding its eighth annual motorcycle ride to raise toys for the Salvation Army’s holiday program.
About 900 bikers are expected to make the ride from Renegade Classics on East Speedway to Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita on Nov. 25. Riders are expect to start arriving at the casino at 11 a.m. The event there is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Motorcycle riders are encouraged to participate in this charity event to collect toys that will be distributed to less fortunate children during the holiday season. Salvation Army personnel will be at Desert Diamond Casino-Sahuarita, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, to greet and collect toys from riders.
The event will include a lunch buffet and a private party with live music. Participants will also receive a commemorative T-shirt and pin. There will also be a raffle and giveaways.
Advance registration is available through Nov. 24 at Renegade Classics, 4745 E. Speedway. Cost to advance register is $22 and a donated toy. Day-of registration is available at the motorcycle shop for $25 and an unwrapped toy.
For information or to register online visit www.tucsonbikerevents.com/toyrun